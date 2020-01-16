|
|
Charles Hardenbrook
04 June 1944 ~ 12 Jan 2020
I strive to seek, to find but not to yield.
Known by family and many friends as Charlie (or Chas) he has been retired for the past many years. He dedicated his best years to the US Air Force and the Department of Defense, as an aircraft mechanic and a process engineer, where there is no doubt he acquired Multiple Myeloma. With no protective equipment he was constantly being soaked in chemicals such as: Toluene, 1-1-1Trichloroethylene, Benzyltrimethyl, Ammonium Hydroxide, Methanol, Methyl Ethyl Ketone, Polyurethane, Zinc Chromate, Epoxies, etc. and etc. Of course he would like to bring this to the attention of the "Great Wizard Government" so that those who choose this profession in the future will have the protection of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other "watch dog" that might actually care. Yet again, maybe it was Agent Orange from serving in Vietnam. Whatever the reason, his DNA was altered forever (and not in any good way.)
Charlie loved to ski (he was an instructor for Snow Basin), play racquetball, ride his motorcycle and his 10-speed bike…up until the time that he could no longer function due to the invasion of the cancer cells in his bloodstream and ultimately his bones. It was a fight he would rather not have been engaged in but what do you do when your appetite for life is just about to be fulfilled by a promising retirement only to have those dreams dashed when you realize it is not going to be the "Golden Years." He sure was pissed off - but mighty determined to "fight the fight" with the possibility of quantity and a measure of quality as a reward. He won himself additional years, which have been spent pushing the envelope. He was mesmerized by the reality show "Survivor" and under any other circumstance would definitely have been a contestant!
There were four marriages with the last being "the best of all the game" with Kimberlee Madison. There were two sons by his first marriage. (Let it be known they both have the same mother.) His eldest son Kenneth is married to Wendy and they have two daughters (Shari and Christine) and two granddaughters (Wendy and Vera.) At the time, there is no clue where son Steven might be. Last time the scoundrel showed up it was on the 10 o'clock news after a high speed chase.
Charlie's immediate family has preceded him in death. His parents Lee and Vera joined the great roundup some time ago. His only sibling and brother Larry joined them only a short time ago. So a family reunion is in order.
From this time forward Charlie can be found wandering any available ski slope or searching for arrowheads in a desert. He is hoping transportation will be a thought process, but if not, he'll be looking for a Harley Davidson and sleek red AC Cobra. And, because his eyesight will definitely have improved, he wants to fly the 1944 version of a British Spitfire…like the American John Gillespie Magee, Jr. "High Flight" "Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth-Put out my hand and touched the Face of God."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020