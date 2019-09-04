|
Charles Harry Summers Jr.
1922 ~ 2019
Corporal Charles Harry Summers Jr., at only 97, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born June 21, 1922 to Charles and Mertie (Mills) Summers in Artesia, New Mexico.
Charlie was enlisted in the US Army from 1941-1945. He was in the 65th Engineering Battalion at Schofield Barracks in the Territory of Hawaii during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served in the South Pacific then in San Francisco, California as an MP until his honorable discharge. Following his service, he became a long haul truck driver until his retirement. He did not really retire, however, as he helped raise many of his grandchildren. He cared for his youngest granddaughter Kaylee from the time she came home from the hospital.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife Judy; his children Suzanne (Kevin), Todd (Nancy), Kishia (Jeff) and Michelle; 11 grand children Aron, Jesse, Jordan, Josh, Robbie, Alex, Mason, Allie, Jackie, Mirande, Kaylee; 8 great grandchildren, brother in-law Jim (Patricia) and Sister in-law Pearl and many extended family and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his Parents, son Robert, Grand Children Danny and Charlene. Brother in-Law Mark.
The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Kithas of the VA Hospital and the nursing staff at CNS and Hospice.
Charlie chose to donate his body to the University of Utah. Therefore, no service will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mills Park 1850 S 1200 W Woods Cross, UT 84087 from 2:00 until 7:00 PM.
