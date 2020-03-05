|
1930 ~ 2020
Charles (Chas) Henry Hayward was born to Maud Mardel Clay and Charles Bryan Hayward on February 13, 1930 in Heber City, Utah. He passed away peacefully at Legacy House in Taylorsville Utah on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with family at his side.
Charles served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954 where he was honorably discharged after 2 years of service. He worked in his early years as a truck driver and cement finisher. Later he worked at Kennecott Copper for 9 years prior to his employment with the US Government in General Services Administration. He retired from GSA in 1985 after 25 years of service.
He enjoyed showing and breeding Shih Tzu's, a small oriental dog, with his wife and was very active in various local Kennel Clubs. He was also active in a local chapter of Good Sam and loved to travel in their motor home with their good friends. He enjoyed spending time with family, looked forward to family reunions and campouts and the family Christmas Parties. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Married Vera Lewis on April 24, 1954 and later on September 28, 2002, they were sealed in the SLC LDS Temple.
All would agree, Charles (Chas) Henry Hayward was a most generous man and always ready to give more than he would expect to receive. He was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather. If you were lucky enough to call him a friend he was true friend to so many. He built an incredible legacy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Lewis Hayward, his brother Lynn Hayward, his son-in-law Rocky Charon, and his grandson Brandon Fabert. He has 3 sons and 3 daughters. Sons Larry (Irene) Hayward, Lawrence (Sheree) Hayward, LaMar (Tracee) Hayward, daughters Paulene (Rich) Fabert, Shirlene (Rocky deceased) Charon, and Terry (Wayne) Robinson. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a thank you to Legacy House of Taylorsville for making Chas feel so welcome and at home for the last 7 years. Also to Aspire Home Health Care/Hospice for taking such good care of him.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon with a viewing prior to between 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the Oquirrh 1st Ward, 12830 South 2700 West - Riverton UT 84065.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020