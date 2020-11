Or Copy this URL to Share

1977 ~ 2020

Charles Henry McCollum Macomb III died November 16th 2020 of a broken heart. He was a charming charismatic and gifted at turning negatives into positives.

He is survived by his daughters Charlieze, Aria and Charlotte Macomb.

Graveside Services 11-25-20 at 1 p.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens 1075 East 4582 South Murray, UT.



