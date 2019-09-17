|
|
1941 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father and uncle, Charles Jasper Calfo, 77 of Salt Lake City, Utah died September 12, 2019 at a local hospital.
Son of Angelo and Angelina Calfo. Graduated Judge Memorial High School. Attended business college. Member National Guard. Married Kathleen Rose Forhan September 12, 1964. Member Knights of Columbus 602.
Survived by wife Kaye, son Michael, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, son John Charles and brother, Angelo. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday September 20, 2019 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East. For full obituary please visit www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019