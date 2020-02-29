|
1930 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Charles Joseph Peterson III returned to his Heavenly home on February 23, 2020. Charles was born September 18, 1930 in Salt Lake City Utah, to Charles Joseph Peterson Jr. and Norma Venus Lewis Peterson. Viewing will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. 4232 West 5015 South, Kearns, Utah 84118. Viewing prior to funeral. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020