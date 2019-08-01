|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Charles Leo Glover, 83, of Millcreek, Utah.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Lynn; son, Charles Kent (Shauna); daughters, Judy Ann Glover and Jennifer Lee Anderson (Alfred).
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two beautiful daughters, Kerri Lynn Ramirez (Fermin) and Gaylene Bringard (Tim); and a grandson, Jose Daniel Cayama.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00am at the Canyon Rim 1st Ward, 3100 East 3000 South. Friends and family are invited to visit Sunday evening, August 4, 6:00-8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Monday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. To read his full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019