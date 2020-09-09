Charles Lynn
Birkinshaw
1932 - 2020
On September 6, 2020, Charles Lynn Birkinshaw passed away at the age of 88 in Pittsburgh, PA with his daughter by his side.
He was born on August 30, 1932 in Salt Lake City to Charles William Birkinshaw and Emma Williams Birkinshaw, the third of five children. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the Samoan Islands. After graduating from the University of Utah, he taught school and fell in love with the other 6th grade teacher across the hall- Connie Deane Hunsaker- the love of his life. They married in the Logan Temple in 1960.
Besides teaching school, Lynn enjoyed a career in printing, along with other business endeavors, but ended up doing what he loved- buying properties to renovate for rental or resale.
Lynn will be remembered as a kind, sweet man of great integrity. He was generous with his time and talents and loved unconditionally. He was an avid historian with the written word but especially through the lens of the camera. He loved tennis, anything of historical nature from books, museums, or landmarks, and eating anything sweet. He walked over 7 miles daily in his retirement years, usually to various libraries.
He was preceded in death by his wife (1995), his parents, his brothers, Richard and Bill, and his sister, Carol Jeanne.
He is survived by his three sons, Charles (Leslie), John (Rashelle), Robert (Mariana) and daughter, Laurie (Tim) Millett; beloved grandchildren Joshua, Grace, Aaron, Estella, Evan and McCall; sister, Marion Clark, and many nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Honeyville City Cemetery, 2450 West 6900 North, Honeyville, Utah. Online condolences are welcomed at www.Larkincares.com