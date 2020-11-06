1939 ~ 2020Charles M Johnson 81, died November 2, 2020, at home, quietly in his sleep. With family at his side.Memorial services: Saturday November 7, 2020, starting at 11 am at the Kearns 6th Ward, 4260 W. 5215 S. Kearns UT.He was born 10/13/1939 in Provo UT to Charles E Johnson and Beth Carlson.Charles is survived by his four sons; Micheal, Richard, Robert, and Sean.5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lola Corrine Ellsworth.Graveside will be held Monday November 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Leota Cemetery, 7750 S. 19500 E. Randlett UT 84063For more information and online condolences please join us at