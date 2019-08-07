Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Charles Mooney


1953 - 2019
Charles Mooney Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Fredrick Mooney Jr.
In Loving Memory
Highland, UT-Charles "Chuck" Fredrick Mooney Jr. passed away in his home Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was surrounded by his daughter Paige Williams, sister Susan Wilkinson, and two granddaughters.
His love for his family made him a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. Chuck's hobby was to make everyone around him laugh and smile by telling jokes. He was born on December 11, 1953 in Dragerton, Utah, son to Fred and Della Mooney.He was a family man who worked hard for his family and proudly served in the U.S Army National Guard. The family is grateful for the care and friendship given to him by Dr. Matthew Mainord, Dr. Steven Call, and their nurses. He is survived by his daughter Paige (Corwin) Williams; sisters Susan Wilkinson and Linda (Ken) Fullmer; 6 grandchildren: Justin, Zach, Casey, Hannah, Kendryk, and Emma; 2 great grandchildren: Justin and Miley; uncles, nieces, nephews, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Della, and brother Rick.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 2 PM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
