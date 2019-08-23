|
|
1940 ~ 2019
Charles N Martin of Salt Lake City, Utah & Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2019. Charles or Chuck as he was known by his family & friends was born on October 13, 1940 in Fresno, Ca. Chuck resided in Fresno untill he went to Salt Lake City, Ut. in November 1965, where he met the love of his life Deidre K Peterson. They had a long & loving marriage of 53 years & 5 children.
Chuck was a jack of all trades & mastered being a chief and a great father. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, loved camping, boating,gardening, & wroking on thier fish pond. He was a proud member of the LDS church and and a strong faith in God and his family.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife Deidre and their children: daughter Schellie & husband Terry, daughter Leslie & husband Jon, daughter Cassie & husband Gene, son Chuckie & wife Cindy, son George & longtime girlfriend Kelly. Honorable mention Julie Symes Thatcher & John Thomson, His estranged children
Ron , Sandy, Cindy, & Michelle.
Grandchrildren TC & Anna, Vivian & Derick, Adam, Ryan, Chiellcie & Zach, Mystee & Dan, Geknee & Himzo, Mary & Kaden, Max & Morgan, Rhonda, Louis.
Great grandchrildren Skylair, Noah, Dallas, Timmy, Thyana & Neno, William & Bart, Julia & Ezzie & Carson. Brothers Art, Jerry, Bill & David. Sisters Becky & Joanne.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl & Ivette Martin & John & Vivian Peterson, granddaughter Schelleana & brothers Danny & Ted Sisters Carlene, Ivette & Marie.
Funeral services will be held at Redwood Memoral Estates located at 6500 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan Utah on Saterday August 24th. A viewing will be held in his honor prior to services starting at 9:30 am with serveces following immediately after.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019