1959 ~ 2020

Charles Quinn Greenwood, 61 died at his home in Layton, Utah on May 9, 2020 after a few years courageously battling health issues.

Born March 4, 1959 to Stanley & Mary Grochowski. Chuck grew up in Magna, attending Cyprus High School. Later moving to West Valley City where he never wavered in providing for his family. His vigorous career included positions with The Trane Company, United Technologies Chemical Systems, Bonneville Heating, McDonnell Douglas/The Boeing Company, & L3 Communications where he received numerous awards and certificates.

Chuck had a true & honest heart and shared his home & life with his partner of 42 years Corinne Hayes Greenwood together with his two sons, Christopher Quinn & Carson Quinn whom he was extremely proud of. Survived by his sisters Teresa Ford & Stephanie (Jim) Bird, brother Vincent (Sherry) Greenwood. Preceded in death by his parents (Stan & Mary), brother Jerry Greenwood, brother in law Dewayne Ford.

Although Chuck was a very private man, he was also a strong proud man seldom asking others for help. The magnitude of his abilities was astounding and his accomplishments many. To my husband: I will love you forever and a day. To my father: I am sorry I never appreciated your talents until your health was failing. Not until I became an adult did I realize what a great, and selfless person you are. I truly hope I made you proud, I did everything good to impress you and I will always love and miss you.



