September 30, 1929 ~ June 20, 2020

Charles Ronald Willden passed away peacefully with his sweetheart, Emma, by his side on June 20, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1929 in Neola, Utah. His parents were Charles Willden and Winnifred Burgess.

Ron was born on American Indian land a month before the stock market crashed in 1929. He was a child during the years of the depression and a young teenager during WW2. He put himself through college and earned a PhD. He worked as a geologist for 50+ years.

At a time when fathers were supposed to want sons, Ron was delighted to have 3 daughters. He had a wide variety of hobbies including wood-working, wine-making, coin-collecting, sports, and travel. He was a voracious reader of biographies and history.

Ron is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Emma; his three daughters: Karen Willden, Judy (Justin) Dituri, and Nancy (Mike) Swinyard; his brother, Lysle; his grandchildren: Kersten, Daniel, Eric, and Laura; and his 5 great-grandchildren.

A small memorial service will be held for his family at a later date.



