1932 ~ 2020
Charles Thomas Morris, Jr., age 87, passed away March 4, 2020 peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. He was born April 3, 1932 in Kamiah, ID to Charles Thomas Morris and Dollie Mae Mathews. He moved to Bremerton, WA then to Kodak, AK where he played on the Kodiak High basketball team as the center and won the state championship his senior year in 1951. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict.
Married 60 years to Emma Marie Maxfield. (S.L. Temple October 2, 1959) Moved to Taylorsville, UT in 1960. He retired as a United States Letter Carrier and later worked as a title courier.
Member of the LDS church where he served as ward clerk, and in the scouting and sports programs. He and his wife served an LDS mission to St. George, UT visitor's center & historic sites from 2002-03. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa and people-person.
Survived by his loving wife, Emma, and his children, Tom Morris (Amber), Brian Morris (Noni), Ann-Marie Beck (Shane), 10 grandchildren & 12 greatgrandchildren-all of whom will miss him dearly. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gene & Reynold.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Paradise Ward, 1555 Lovely Rd. Taylorsville, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment at the Taylorsville Cemetery. For full obituary please see broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020