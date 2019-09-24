Home

Charles Thomas Wittke

Charles Thomas Wittke
In loving Memory
Tom Wittke died while cutting firewood on the Mary Trail on Majestic Mountain in Brighton, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 14. He was 69 years old.
After serving his country in Vietnam, Tom worked for nearly 4 decades at Brighton Ski Resort. It was there that "Witdog" met Mary Dixon - aka "Boss." They were married in 1988 and the following year their beloved son Samuel Gordon was born. Tom's pride in Sam was unwavering and his love for Mary deep, forever at her side the past six years as she journeyed with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Donald and Louise (Simper) and survived by three brothers Donald (Kathy), Mark, and Reese; sister Ginger, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of his life at 4 PM on Saturday, September 28 in the Brighton Chalet at Brighton Ski Resort. Look for the backhoe parked outside.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
