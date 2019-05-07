Home

Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS chapel
2064 S 800 W
Woods Cross, UT
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS chapel
2064 S 800 W
Woods Cross, UT
Charles Thomas (Tom) Yates Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Charles Thomas (Tom) Yates Jr. Obituary
17 April 1937 - 03 May 2019
Tom passed away peacefully. He was the son of Charles Thomas Yates Sr. and Sarah Lindsay. He was married to Marian Evans. Funeral services will be at 11am on Fri May 10th, 2019 at the LDS chapel 2064 S 800 W, Woods Cross, UT. A viewing will be held beforehand from 9:30-10:45am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a memorial fund in his name at America First Credit Union. Visit premierfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 7, 2019
