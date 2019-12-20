|
|
Charles V. Nowell Jr.
Dec 6, 1941 ~ Dec 18, 2019
Charles V. (Buddy) Nowell, 78 entered into eternal rest on December 18, 2019. He was born in Brockton, MA on December 6, 1941 to Charles V. Nowell, Sr. and Darthea (Sargent) Nowell. He attended St. Patrick's Parochial School followed by junior and senior schools. On January 29, 1959 he enlisted in the US Army. While stationed at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah he met and married his wife Kozette Peterson. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year and are the proud parents of Laura (Mike) Condor of Taylorsville, Randolph Wayne (Cindy) of California, and Kevin Patrick (Jane) of Albuquerque, NM. He also has 17 grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.
A viewing will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Martin De Porres, 4914 South 2200 West, Taylorsville, where the recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 am at the church. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and "T" Street following Mass. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019