1933 ~ 2019
Charles Walter Barney, age 86, passed away April 17, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah.
He was born April 6, 1933 in Lake Shore, Utah to Walter Henry Barney and Sylvia May Huff Barney. He attended Carbon High School. He married Vera Jacqualine Orton on September 1, 1956 in Salt lake City, Utah. Charles retired from Hercules after 35 years of employment. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking road trips with his sweetheart of 62 years. He was a wonderful husband, an amazing dad, grandpa, and great- grandpa, and he will be missed.
Survived by Wife Vera Barney; Children: Allan Barney (Claudia), Dale Barney (Susan), David Barney (Cathleen), and Karen Young (David); Sibling: Shirl Barney; 8 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Granddaughter Kristen Barney; Parents: Walter and Sylvia Barney.
A graveside service will take place Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:30 at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please place a donation with Needs Beyond Medicine www.needsbeyondmedicine.org
Condolences may be offered at www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019