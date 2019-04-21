Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
For more information about
Charles Barney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Valley View Memorial Park
4400 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Barney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Walter Barney


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Walter Barney Obituary
1933 ~ 2019
Charles Walter Barney, age 86, passed away April 17, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah.
He was born April 6, 1933 in Lake Shore, Utah to Walter Henry Barney and Sylvia May Huff Barney. He attended Carbon High School. He married Vera Jacqualine Orton on September 1, 1956 in Salt lake City, Utah. Charles retired from Hercules after 35 years of employment. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking road trips with his sweetheart of 62 years. He was a wonderful husband, an amazing dad, grandpa, and great- grandpa, and he will be missed.
Survived by Wife Vera Barney; Children: Allan Barney (Claudia), Dale Barney (Susan), David Barney (Cathleen), and Karen Young (David); Sibling: Shirl Barney; 8 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Granddaughter Kristen Barney; Parents: Walter and Sylvia Barney.
A graveside service will take place Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:30 at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please place a donation with Needs Beyond Medicine www.needsbeyondmedicine.org
Condolences may be offered at www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now