Charles Wyman (Chuck) Shannon
1953~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-The flame of the candle of the gentle soul of Charles Wyman (Chuck) Shannon went out when he left this earth on January 25, 2020. He left behind his sisters, Marty Shannon and Patty (Michael) Clark as well as many nieces, nephews, great nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Chuck was born July 14, 1953 to Charles and Violet (Wyman) Shannon in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The only boy, he was a delight to his family with his good-natured spirit,
insatiable curiosity and love for storytelling.
He found a career in which he excelled was appreciated and gave him a sense of purpose. After 15 years, he retired in January 2019 from Intermountain Healthcare where he worked providing janitorial services.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janet Fratello, brother-in-law Dean Workman and young nephew, Joe E. Fratello. The hole in own hearts will be tempered by all the love, joy and special memories that he left with us.
The memorial service for Chuck will be:
Saturday, February 8th @ 11:00 am, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1070 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84108.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chuck's favorite NPR Utah, PBS Utah or a .
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary.
