Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Salt Lake City Marriot University Park
480 Wakara Way
Salt Lake City, UT
Charlotte Larsen Corbit


1942 - 2020
Charlotte Larsen Corbit Obituary
Charlotte Larsen Corbit, 77, loved beyond measure, passed away on February 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 23, 1942 to the late Raynor and Laura (Pulley Beck) Larsen in American Fork, Utah. Char was loving, funny, strong, smart, athletic, kind, charismatic and generous. She touched the live of thousands and has left this world a better place for having been in it.
Char is survived by her spouse, Jennifer Blakesley, daughters, Jill (Van) Johnson, Jean (Kenton) Smith, son James Finney, daughter-in-law Michelle Finney, her grandchildren, Jane (Carter) Craigo, Evan Finney, Delaney Smith, Shea Johnson, Aaron (Britni Smith) Johnson, and Quinn Johnson, her sisters Jenna Worthen, LaRae Nelson, Jeanné (Elliot Duncan) Larsen, Bill (Lisa Smith) Finney and many cherished nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Douglas Larsen, and sister Louise Nerney.
Char's family will host a Celebration of Life on March 14, 2020, from 2 PM – 5 PM at the Salt Lake City Marriot University Park, 480 Wakara Way, SLC, UT 84108. Please see the full obituary at www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Char Corbit Campership Fund at Girl Scouts of Utah: Visit www.gsutah.org and click on "donate".
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
