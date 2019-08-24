|
|
Charlotte Marie Willich Cockman
1932 ~ 2019
Charlotte Marie Willich Cockman passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 15, 2019 at age 87. Born in Leonia, NJ to Theodore and Marjorie Willich on August 6, 1932, Charlotte grew up with her much loved parents, siblings, cousins and grandparents nearby. She especially enjoyed recounting stories of spending summers in Beaverkill in the Catskill Mountains swimming, playing "cops and robbers" in the rowboat and canoe, hiking and fishing. She met her husband, William B. "Bill" Cockman on the Beaverkill River and they married there on her grandparents' lawn under the blue spruce tree. Charlotte and Bill were an adventurous couple, lived in 7 states, and raised 4 adventurous children, Denise (Jay), Barbara (John), Alex (Joanna)and Mark (Theo). They were proud parents, took the kids on many trips and everyone learned to ski together in Utah at Alta and Snowbird. She adored her only grandchild, Rachel Mae Cockman, and traveled to Alaska in March to watch Rachel play basketball. Charlotte's passions were her family, dogs, reading, hiking, rivers and lakes, skiing, tennis and a 5:00 cocktail of Dewars. Many people admired her positive outlook, intelligence and determination. Charlotte amazed and inspired those around her - she never stopped walking and enjoying nature and danced to the music of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. She will always be in our hearts.
A service for Charlotte will be held on Friday, September 6 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Pittsboro, NC where Bill was buried in 2016. Flowers may be sent to the church at 7019 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Pittsboro, NC 27344. Donations may be made to the same church at 7280 NC Hwy 902, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019