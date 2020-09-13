1/1
Charlotte Nelson Platt
1937 ~ 2020
Charlotte Martha Nelson Platt loved God and her neighbor. Born to Cora Young and Hildor Nelson on January 6, 1937 in Idaho Falls, ID she was the warmest part of any season, task or conversation. She married Deane Platt on February 18, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple and was a faith-filled member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tender and patient, she was very good at growing things-especially people.
She said, "I didn't travel the world, it came to me."
Surrounded by family, friends and angels, Charlotte completed her mortal mission on September 7, 2020 at her home in Murray, UT. Her legacy is celebrated by her children, Francine Eden Platt, Alison (Kurt) DeWitz, Deena (Michael) Christopherson, Jed (Jennifer) Platt; nine grand-children, one great-grandchild; and siblings Varr (Bernice) Nelson, Kent (Janet) Nelson. Her heavenly welcome committee included her husband, parents, and brother, Gaylen. Her charity never failed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with an outside gathering 12-1 PM at the Little Cottonwood 1st Ward (6350 S. Rodeo Ln.) Murray, UT.
More information and online service link available at Serenicare.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Little Cottonwood 1st Ward
September 12, 2020
Dear Fran,

What a beautiful Mother you have! We send our love and sympathy to you at this time.
Christy Pearson
