1937 ~ 2020
Charlotte Martha Nelson Platt loved God and her neighbor. Born to Cora Young and Hildor Nelson on January 6, 1937 in Idaho Falls, ID she was the warmest part of any season, task or conversation. She married Deane Platt on February 18, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple and was a faith-filled member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tender and patient, she was very good at growing things-especially people.
She said, "I didn't travel the world, it came to me."
Surrounded by family, friends and angels, Charlotte completed her mortal mission on September 7, 2020 at her home in Murray, UT. Her legacy is celebrated by her children, Francine Eden Platt, Alison (Kurt) DeWitz, Deena (Michael) Christopherson, Jed (Jennifer) Platt; nine grand-children, one great-grandchild; and siblings Varr (Bernice) Nelson, Kent (Janet) Nelson. Her heavenly welcome committee included her husband, parents, and brother, Gaylen. Her charity never failed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with an outside gathering 12-1 PM at the Little Cottonwood 1st Ward (6350 S. Rodeo Ln.) Murray, UT.
More information and online service link available at Serenicare.com