Chelsea Nicole Eskelson
Our birthday girl!
You were OUR gift, brought to us by your angels on 9/19/84. We loved and celebrated you every day. We had 20 amazing birthdays here on earth with you baby girl. I imagine today, on your 35th birthday, surrounded by those same angels who delivered you to us on that blessed day you are being serenaded by Janis, Prince, Elvis and all the greats. I will close my eyes and listen just to get a tinkling of heaven's sounds on your special day.
We miss you every minute of every day baby girl. We love you with all that we are.
Until…
All of us
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
