CHELSEA NICOLE ESKELSON (PATTERSON)
9/19/84 ~ 7/26/05
Our Beautiful Guardian Angel
In this world our sweet Chels was always watching over the people in her life she loved and cared about. Now it seems she is busy doing the same, we just don't get to hug her.
As I think about what to write I realize I've written all the words.
So, this year it is just a memorial to you, our beautiful baby girl and guardian angel.
"Until"
With All Our Love,
Your Family
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 26, 2019