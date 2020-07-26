Chelsea Nicole Eskelson

9/19/84 ~ 7/26/2005

Delivered to us by her angels on 9/19/84 and for almost 21 years we basked in the joy that was Our Chelsea. On July 26th, 2005, Chelsea's angels came to take her from our world to what I can only believe is one far more amazing, more beautiful, more challenging than the one she had already mastered. Her spirit, the love she had for all she came in contact, her drive, her physical and inner beauty are missed every day by all who had the privilege of knowing Our Chels.

You are so very loved my baby girl and you will always be the first person I think of when I wake in the morning and the last I blow a kiss to before I fall asleep at night.

All our love Baby Girl

Until



