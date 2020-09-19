9/19/84 ~ 7/26/05

HAPPY 36TH BIRTHDAY LOVE!

36 years ago, this morning, you lit up our world. As I sit here, I am thinking about how much better our lives were because you shared almost 21 years with us.

You changed so many lives for the better. You loved. You helped. You cared. You laughed. You fixed.

We are proud you chose us to be your family. We miss you so much!

You were the best gift we could have asked for Chels. Love you to the stars. Until…All of us



