Cherrell Jackman

Cherrell K. S. Jackman
1929 ~ 2020
South Jordan, UT-Cherrell Kathryn Sarah Jackman, age 90, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born November 3, 1929, to James and Agnes Bishop in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cherrell graduated from East High School in 1947. She earned her R.N. Degree from the University of Utah in 1950.
Cherrell 's nursing career included working the Critical Care/Intensive Care Unit at LDS Hospital. She assisted Cardiac Care Teams, Burn Units, and she managed the first Cardiac Rehab Unit west of the Mississippi at Cottonwood Hospital. She retired after 46 years of nursing service, but continued to help build Same-day Surgery programs for Intermountain Health Care.
Cherrell is survived by her brother, James W. Bishop, her children: Jill Ann Lee, Mark D. Scheller, Jennifer Ivie Sharpe, and Lynn W. Oyler. She embraced Dale L. Jackman's children: Karen Rees, Dan Jackman, Laurie Coons, Diane Bott, Douglas Jackman, David Jackman, and Steven Jackman. Cherrell is also survived by 25 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, friends, and neighbors whom she loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dale L. Jackman, her parents James W. Bishop and Agnes V. Bishop and her grandmother Sarah Bishop.
Graveside Services will be held on July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association
.