1/2
Cherrell Jackman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cherrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherrell K. S. Jackman
1929 ~ 2020
South Jordan, UT-Cherrell Kathryn Sarah Jackman, age 90, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born November 3, 1929, to James and Agnes Bishop in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cherrell graduated from East High School in 1947. She earned her R.N. Degree from the University of Utah in 1950.
Cherrell 's nursing career included working the Critical Care/Intensive Care Unit at LDS Hospital. She assisted Cardiac Care Teams, Burn Units, and she managed the first Cardiac Rehab Unit west of the Mississippi at Cottonwood Hospital. She retired after 46 years of nursing service, but continued to help build Same-day Surgery programs for Intermountain Health Care.
Cherrell is survived by her brother, James W. Bishop, her children: Jill Ann Lee, Mark D. Scheller, Jennifer Ivie Sharpe, and Lynn W. Oyler. She embraced Dale L. Jackman's children: Karen Rees, Dan Jackman, Laurie Coons, Diane Bott, Douglas Jackman, David Jackman, and Steven Jackman. Cherrell is also survived by 25 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, friends, and neighbors whom she loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dale L. Jackman, her parents James W. Bishop and Agnes V. Bishop and her grandmother Sarah Bishop.
Graveside Services will be held on July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved