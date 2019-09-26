|
Cherry Moslander Ridges
March 29, 1931 - September 23, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Cherry Moslander Ridges died September 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Born of goodly parents, Joseph Maughan and Mary Cherry Moslander on a Saturday March 29, 1931. She enjoyed an idyllic childhood and was educated in Salt Lake City at Uintah, Roosevelt and East High Schools. Cherry graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Education. She joined Kappa Kappa Gamma as an undergraduate, and it proved to be an affiliation that played a vital part of the rest of her life. She served her women's fraternity in a wide range of responsibilities from Alumnae president to advisor and regional offices and some national committees.
Cherry met Stephen Wallace Ridges on a blind date and married him two and a half months later. They shared almost 40 devoted years together until his death in 1997.
Cherry was always busy. As a young woman, she was a well-known model for local stores and nationally for Eastman Kodak when her picture was taken by then emerging photographer, Ansel Adams and shown in Grand Central Station. She was active in Junior League of Salt Lake where she served many positions. As a member of Town Club she served several terms on the board and became known as the one who adjusted the lights.
One of the first women stock brokers in Utah with Muir Dumke & Light, Cherry was interested in the education of women especially to make certain that they would understand their financial challenges in life. Her mind was curious and she developed abilities to suit necessity. She was known to tear out walls, do electrical wiring, own her own sabre saw, do woodwork and use an electric drill where she wanted. She was an excellent seamstress who taught young women to appreciate the thrill of creating something from cloth, as well as fashioning fabrics into gowns to wear to fancy balls. In her neighborhood, where she lived for over 45 years she was known as the lady with the red shutters which were always surrounded by an overdose of Christmas lights.
Cherry served the University of Utah for 28 years as Greek Coordinator where she was a mentor to countless students who remained her friends for years. Her professional life centered on her commitment to students and their opportunity and challenge to become responsible citizens in the world at large and to learn from their experiences and mistakes.
Recipient of numerous awards which acknowledged her belief in undergraduate rights and the belief in what fraternity had to offer. Including SLC Panhellenic Woman of the Year (twice) for her dedication to philanthropy and service, and for her integrity and sense of fairness.
Honorary member Beehive and Phi Kappa Phi and an Emeritus member of the University of Utah.
She received the Student Affairs Vice President Award of Excellence and the University of Utah Alumni Distinguished Alumnae award.
Survived by her precious daughter and best friend Susan Bollinger (Jim Tybur), step children: Jim Ridges, Salt Lake; Chris Ridges, Palos Verdes, CA Her parents, a brother Paul, a step-father Sidney Roberts and her dear friend Jack Letts, preceded her.
Services will be Friday, September 27th at 12:30 with a visitation from 11:30 -12:30 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Contributions may be made to the University of Utah, c/o Erica Marken, Director Undergraduate Advancement, 195 Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112. Attention: Cherry Moslander Ridges Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019