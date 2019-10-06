|
Cheryl Ann Durham
In Loving Memory
Cheryl Ann Durham (maiden name Newman), age 64, passed away in Tooele, Utah, on Friday, September 27, 2019, due to complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Those who were fortunate to know her were surrounded by her infectious smile, big blue eyes, generosity, and passion for her four sons Justin, Shane, Brett, and Jeffrey.
She's survived by her sons, Justin's wife Marty and their daughter Kiley, grandson Caden, Shane's husband Zakrey, her sister Karen, nephew Aaron and his family, and ex-husband Frank.
In lieu of flowers, her sons request donations be made to Parkinson's Disease research foundations in her name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019