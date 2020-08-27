1/1
Cheryl Ann "Sherrie" Gomez
1946 - 2020
Cheryl "Sherrie" Ann Gomez
1946 ~ 2020
Cheryl "Sherrie" Ann Gomez, 75, passed away on August 24, 2020, in West Valley City, Utah. She was born on March 25, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Earl and Elaine Nielson.
She married Sonny Gomez on June 16, 1984. She loved camping with the love of her life Sonny. She loved being outdoors and traveling. She loved her dogs. You would never know it, but her favorite color was purple. She was an adamant cartoon enthusiast.
She is survived by her husband Sonny Gomez, her two daughters Tammie Jackson and Tina Sutherland, her step sons Randy (Pam) Gomez, Russell (Debra) Gomez, Ron (Pam) Gomez; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Elain Nielson, step son Ryan Gomez, three grandchildren and of course her three dogs, puppy, cookie and peanut.
Graveside services with be held at 1 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah, 84070. A viewing will be held from 12 - 12:45 prior to the graveside service.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
AUG
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
