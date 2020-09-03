Cheryl Ann Haws
1956 ~ 2020
West Valley City, UT-Cheryl Ann Haws passed away on 8/27/2020 in her home. Cheryl was born in Salt Lake City on 2/10/56. She is survived by Jimmie Haws (husband) and her siblings Tom, Robert, Vickie Hawkins, Roy Sibert and was predeceased by her mother Rose Oliver and sister Ina Jellins.
Graveside services will be performed at Elysian Gardens 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, on 9/5/2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a 15 minute graveside viewing at 11:00. Masks and social distancing required.
