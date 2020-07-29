Cheryl Ann Wilson
1954 - 2020
Nearly 10 years ago, Cheryl was diagnosed with a genetic heart condition (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) and underwent traumatic open-heart surgery. She never fully recovered physically or spiritually from the effects of this condition. Cheryl passed away on July 22, 2020.
Her courageous heart lifted us all as she lived life in the most vivacious and heart-forward manner. Cheryl was born July 24, 1954, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Frank William Snow and Sue Ann Baguley. She grew up in the Salt Lake Valley where she graduated from Highland High School and later attended the University of Utah.
She worked in various occupations from receptionist to catalog designer. She had a passion for gardening, sewing, cooking, and being a mother to all. Cheryl was energetic, hardworking, talented, and loving; an incredible woman with captivating beauty. Her personality - magnetic; her spirit - bright; her laughter - contagious. She is sorely missed by all those who were fortunate to be touched by her beautiful soul.
Crushed Ice, Onions, Iced Tea…ya know! Burnt Almond Fudge…who's got it?! Love Bites and Rug Burns! Grammy Cereal! Mom…Cheryl…Shaniqua!
A true love story, Cheryl met the love of her life, Brett, over 50 years ago. Inextricably connected they created their greatest legacy - the most amazing family.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Brett; her four children Nicole Wilson Hansen, Cortland (Cynthia) Wilson, McKensey (Matthew) Ciaramella, Remington (Stefani) Wilson; her five grandchildren Mckinnley, Bridger, Izabelle, Vivien, Sylvie; her three siblings Steven (Sheri) Snow, Craig Snow, Tiffany (Eric) Larsen.
A private service is being held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Cheryl to the American Heart Association www2.heart.org
.