Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cheryle Lynne Chatfield


1961 - 2019
Cheryle Lynne Chatfield Obituary
Cheryle Lynne Chatfield
1961-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-With deep sadness on a beautiful Fall morning we share the peaceful passing of Cheryle Lynne Chatfield, Saturday, October 12, 2019, the beloved wife of Randall Dean Chatfield and loving mother to daughter, Amber Daley (Shawn) and son, Joseph (Joey) Hullings (Chantel)
Cheryle was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 24, 1961 to Joel Allred and LaNae Olsen. Married Randy Chatfield August 31, 2002-2019
Funeral services will be held, Monday October 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery; 3401 S Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, Utah with a viewing to be held Sunday October 20, 2019, from 6:00pm-8:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral Monday at 10:00 am, both at the mortuary. For a complete obituary please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com/obituaries
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
