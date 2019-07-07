|
|
1929 ~ 2019
Chieko Yagi from Salt Lake City, Utah, beloved Daughter, Sister, and Auntie, passed away on June 22nd, 2019 at the age of 90. Chieko was born on May 6, 1929 and grew up in Corinne, Utah.
Chieko was preceded in death by her parents, Tokutaro and Riyo Mizote Yagi; sister, Kazue "Kathy" (George) Taniguchi; brothers Taro (Oleta) Yagi, Kan Yagi, and Jiro "Jeet" Yagi; and nephew Joel Lynn Taniguchi.
She is survived by her sister Fumiko "Helen" Yagi Ishida; her niece, Ilene (Fumio) Ishida Okamoto; and nephews Gary (Joan) Ishida, Craig (Barbara) Ishida, Bruce Ishida, Jeffery (Patricia) Taniguchi, Shannon (Marla) Yagi, Terry (Sandy) Robinson, Stephen Robinson, Tommy (JaNae) Yagi, sister-in-law Miyeko (Kan) Aoki Yagi, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Chieko enjoyed a long and successful career at the Utah State Health Department from which she retired. She enjoyed fishing and hunting but mostly loved bowling. She participated in weekly bowling leagues into her late 80s. When she was younger, she travelled throughout the west to participate in bowling tournaments gaining a reputation as a top bowler. Her favorite companion in these activities was her brother Jiro (Jeet), whom she always referred to as her "best friend". Cheiko enjoyed world travel and often spoke about how much she enjoyed one trip to Australia and New Zealand where she was invited to visit a Maori village that was generally not available to tourists. She was a passionate fan of the Utah Jazz and held season tickets for more than 20 years.
A graveside service will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery on Saturday, July 13th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Form anyone desiring to send flowers please have them sent to Myers Mortuary in Brigham City and we recommend using Drewes Floral in Brigham City (435)723-8571.
The family would like to thank Ken Borup and the staff at Myers Mortuary for their respectful, tender care of Chieko and for their service in arranging all of the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019