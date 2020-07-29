Chin Mo Lee

Jan 20, 1934 ~ July 25, 2020

Chin was born in Seoul, South Korea to Yi Chae Hyun and Kim Im Soon. At age five he began to study the technique and philosophy of calligraphy under the aegis of his grandfather who was an Imperial Scholar. He became a master of calligraphy and his skills were widely admired. He was superbly proficient in three languages, his mother tongue, Korean, Japanese because he grew up during the Japanese occupation of Korea, and English which he started studying in grade school.

He was a member of the South Korean gymnastics team slated to attend the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, but the team never made it to Helsinki because the Korean War began. Chin served his country honorably, during the Korean War, first as a radioman/codebreaker then as a frogman/demolition expert. He trained and graduated from UDT school in Coronado, California. He was twice captured by North Korean forces during the war and managed to escape.

He came to Utah to attend the University of Utah on a full ride scholarship. He was a member of the Ute Swim team and Ute Dive team and coached the Ute gymnastics team, and the Utes' swim and dive teams as well as various swim teams at country clubs in the Salt Lake City area. Graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in electrical engineering. The principles involved in the Lee Method for real-axis departures of root locus branches were developed by him as his thesis for his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. Worked at Utah Power and Light for 29 years, then began his own consulting business and advised various electric research institutes. He was invited to KIST(now KAIST) in Seoul to lecture numerous times.

In spite of his amazing life and story he could not beat the dastardly effects of the Alzheimers dementia that ultimately took his life.

He is survived by his wife Twink, his son Geoff and wife Diane and granddaughters Jordan and Ashton, daughters Keri and Erin and son Rich. He is also survived by his sisters Chin Sook, Chin Hee, Chin Young, Chin Kyung and Cha Wol Soonim. He was predeceased by his eldest son Dave in 2019, and his older brothers Chin Ok and Chin Ho.

The family respectfully requests privacy at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store