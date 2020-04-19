Home

1915 - 2020
Chiyoko was the oldest of four children born to Masaya Hatada and Sekizo Doi. She was born, raised and lived her whole life in Utah. Chic was a talented seamstress and sewed for a living as well as making everything from coats to undies for family members. She loved to travel making trips to Japan, Mexico, Hawaii as well as many mainland states especially Northern CA to see her much loved great-grandchildren! She was very active at the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple. We want to thank everyone at the Temple for all their love and support. We would also like to thank the employees at Pacifica-Millcreek for enriching mom's 5 year's there. They took such personal care of her.
She leaves behind her three children: Paul (Kathy), Jean Sato (Kazuyoshi) and Naomi Kageyama, sister-in-law, Takeko Doi, plus 9 grandchildren and 11 greatgrand children. Her husband, Kay, son-in-law, Ken Kageyama, and her three brothers and sister-in-laws: lchiro, George {Ruby) and Misao (Elsie) predeceased her. We plan to have a "Celebration of Life" for mom at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
