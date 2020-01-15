|
Chris C. Goble
December 28, 1964 ~ January 11, 2020
Chris Charles Goble, 55, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home in Perry, UT with his family by his side.
Chris was born December 28, 1964 in Salt Lake City, Utah a son of Lijntje Van de Merwe and Dahl Charles Goble. He graduated from Viewmont High School and graduated with two degrees from Weber State University.
Chris married Shelli Hogge on July 2, 1988 in Bountiful, UT, together they had three children. They later divorced. He married VaLynn Henderson on September 9, 2016 in Willard, UT.
Chris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he had served in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. He also served as Scout Master.
Chris worked for the Boeing Company for 25 years and enjoyed the work he did.
His interests are hunting, fishing, camping, boating, bowling, golf, motorcycle riding, sewing and quilting with his mother and grandmother. Chris did Relay for Life, 5K runs and blood donations.
He is survived by his wife: VaLynn Goble, children: Chelsea (Ryan) Harman; Chase (Breanna) Goble; Keaton (Keslie) Goble; step-sons: Benjamin (Bekah) Bevan; Tyler (Lacey) Bevan; 10 grandchildren; father Dahl Goble; siblings: Dahlena (Bill Bradswick) Cummings; Edwin (Connie) Goble; Curtis (Tammy) Goble; Juliana (Greg Horspool) Parks; Jennie Goble; and Spencer (Trulee) Goble. Preceded in death by his mother Lijintje Van de Merwe and sister Jessica Birkes.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Willard Stake Center, 8230 S. Hwy 89, Willard, UT. Viewings will be held Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 100 N. Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020