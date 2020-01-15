Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Willard Stake Center
8230 S. Hwy 89
Willard, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Willard Stake Center
8230 S. Hwy 89
Willard, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Goble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris C. Goble


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris C. Goble
December 28, 1964 ~ January 11, 2020
Chris Charles Goble, 55, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home in Perry, UT with his family by his side.
Chris was born December 28, 1964 in Salt Lake City, Utah a son of Lijntje Van de Merwe and Dahl Charles Goble. He graduated from Viewmont High School and graduated with two degrees from Weber State University.
Chris married Shelli Hogge on July 2, 1988 in Bountiful, UT, together they had three children. They later divorced. He married VaLynn Henderson on September 9, 2016 in Willard, UT.
Chris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he had served in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. He also served as Scout Master.
Chris worked for the Boeing Company for 25 years and enjoyed the work he did.
His interests are hunting, fishing, camping, boating, bowling, golf, motorcycle riding, sewing and quilting with his mother and grandmother. Chris did Relay for Life, 5K runs and blood donations.
He is survived by his wife: VaLynn Goble, children: Chelsea (Ryan) Harman; Chase (Breanna) Goble; Keaton (Keslie) Goble; step-sons: Benjamin (Bekah) Bevan; Tyler (Lacey) Bevan; 10 grandchildren; father Dahl Goble; siblings: Dahlena (Bill Bradswick) Cummings; Edwin (Connie) Goble; Curtis (Tammy) Goble; Juliana (Greg Horspool) Parks; Jennie Goble; and Spencer (Trulee) Goble. Preceded in death by his mother Lijintje Van de Merwe and sister Jessica Birkes.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Willard Stake Center, 8230 S. Hwy 89, Willard, UT. Viewings will be held Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 100 N. Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -