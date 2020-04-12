|
Chris James Ghicadus, M.D.
1926 - 2020
Chris James (Chrysostomos Demitrius) Ghicadus M.D. our beloved husband, father, Papa, and Papou fell asleep in the Lord on April 8, 2020. His passing leaves so many holes in our hearts that could never be filled by any other human being.
Chris was born on November 6, 1926 in Denver, Co. to James (Demetrius) Ghicadus and Verda Epperson.
He was a devoted member of The Greek Orthodox Church. He was very proud of his Greek heritage and culture. He loved the Greek Festival and enjoyed the comradery and atmosphere of the festival, especially in his later years.
At the age of 4, his parents felt unable to care for him and placed him in a Christian Orphanage. During that time his 2 Theias would take him home, feed him, and sneak him back in the orphanage. At the age of 12, his mother was able to care for him again and took him home.
Chris joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and valued all his experiences. During World War II, his ship was sent to occupied Japan. He went to Vietnam in the 1960's to give aid as a physician to the South Vietnamese people. While there he fell in love with the people and culture. In 1986, he joined the Utah Army National Guard, 144th Evac. Hospital as a Major. The unit was stationed in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. Chris always loved an adventure, but especially the soldiers and the people he met while deployed.
After his return to Colorado, Chris used his G.I. Bill to enter medical school. He completed his residency in Oregon and California and received his M.D. in Internal Medicine.
Feeling compelled to do more for his patients, Chris returned to the University of Utah Medical School to earn a M.D. in Psychiatry. He practiced psychiatry in Salt Lake City, Davis County Mental Health, Price, and Evanston Wyoming until the young age of 82 years old.
Chris married Lucille Anderson and lived happily in Boulder, Co. and later settled in Laramie, Wy. for his internal medicine practice. They were later divorced. During their marriage they were blessed with 6 children who Chris adored and cherished spending time with. He loved teaching his kids about the outdoors, camping, and his love of reading.
Returning to Salt Lake City he was introduced to an energetic first grade teacher who shared his interests of opera, symphonies, plays, and love of reading. (Remember, she's a 1st grade teacher) After many years of "hanging out" together, he and Vicki Kuttnauer Charlesworth were married and have been constant companions ever since.
Chris loved visits from his children, grandkids, friends (especially coffee with Tom), and snuggling his puppy Chloe Penelope. He spent time making his award winning jam, cooking his favorite Greek dishes, and making political commentary (mainly about Trump). We will miss his stack of newspapers and New Yorker magazines by his reading chair.
Chris is survived by his soulmate Vicki, beloved children, Mark Ghicadus, David Ghicadus, Christopher Ghicadus, Ann Ghicadus (Mark Luttrell), Mary Robertson, Cathy Hajjari (Reza). His precious grandchildren: Jaleh Hajjari, Mitra Hall (A.J.), A. Gretchen Robertson, and Andrew Ghicadus.
Survived also by his dear stepdaughters: Megan Charlesworth Giamalakis (Peter), Jaimee Charlesworth Henley (Tyler), Jessica Charlesworth (Mike Nelson). And his little grandbabies that Chris rocked to sleep since they were born: Ryder, Sophia, and Taylor Anna Henley, Angelo and Dimitri (his namesake) Giamalakis, Adelaide and Max Nelson. Also survived by his baby Shih Tzu, Chloe Penelope, who misses her daddy dearly.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and son-in-law Dr. Bo Robertson, his puppy Polly, and his chicken Chick Chick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake. The COVID-19 will be the reason for graveside services for the immediate family. There will be a memorial service scheduled for a later time to celebrate an extraordinary life!
In the sweet spirit of Chris, please do not let a day go by you let those you love know how much they mean to you. May His Memory Be Eternal!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020