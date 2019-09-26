|
|
Chris L. Mortensen
1946 - 2019
On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Chris L. Mortensen, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his father, Roland, his mother Iris, and father-in-law Ray Young. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart Sue, his daughter Amy Sue Olson, son-in-law Dave Olson, Grandchildren Kaylee and Paul Olson and brothers Lynn (Ruth) & Randy (MaryAnne) and sister Sharlene Mortensen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the LDS chapel at 6550 South 2700 West in Taylorsville. There will be a viewing one hour prior to services. Interment at South Jordan City Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019