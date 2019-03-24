|
July 6, 1977 ~ March 20, 2019
Loving father, husband, son, brother and friend to everyone he ever met, passed away at home on March 20 2019. Chris is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tashia, children Hailee, Katelynn, and Cameron, parents, Kathy and Tom Chekouras and Kelly Anderson, brother Justin (Amy) Anderson, sister Jennifer (Larry) Benson, and several nieces and nephews. Known by those closest to him as Louie, Louis, Curtain and many other names, Chris will forever be known for his exuberance for life and an uncanny ability to share that life with everyone around him. Chris never met a stranger. It was not uncommon for him to sit down next to someone he had never known before and walk away with a hug or a handshake from a new friend. Chris was known as a master story teller and had a gift for giving nick names for everyone he knew (some even able to be repeated in mixed company :) Chris loved spending time with his wife and children. His greatest memories were hunting with his Sweetheart (Hailee), golfing with Cam-man, and giving hugs to his Katie-bug, shouting at the Oakland Raiders through the TV, and numerous outdoor activities with his parents, friends and siblings. If it involved a fishing pole or a gun Chris was your guy. Chris was a journeyman plumber and loved working in the trades. Whatever you needed built, fixed or remodeled, Chris knew a guy. Everywhere Chris went turned into a party. He loved to make people laugh and had the type of laugh that made you feel good inside to hear it. Chris had a huge heart and would give anything he had to anyone in need, which was witnessed by many. He was a fiercely loyal friend who could find a kind word to say about anyone and treated everyone with respect and kindness. His laugh, smile, stories and kindness will be his legacy. His absence will leave a hole that only his memory will fill. If you knew Chris you knew all of him and your life was better for it. Condolences go out to those who never met him. Until we meet again, we'll look forward to hearing the stories since you've left us and seeing your wonderful smile.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019