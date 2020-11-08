Christian Patrick Welch
"C.Welch" "T.B."
April 20, 1982 - Oct 02, 2020
"You were born a child of light's wonderful secret - you return to the beauty you have always been." - - - Aberjhani
Our loving son, step-son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend is now reunited with his beloved Grandparents Big Cliff and Lil' Polly and his faithful and cherished fur-kid, Pumba.
Christian left us unexpectedly. It's going to be very hard without him. To say we are devastated and heartbroken is an understatement. If you only met him once, you never forgot him. Always a smile for everyone. THE biggest heart. Best hugs ever.
Christian was born April 20, 1981 in SLC, Utah to Kim Welch and Debbie Pixton Mylonakis. He grew up in Salt Lake with his sisters Jenn and Brooke who he loved very much and was immensely proud of their accomplishments. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Bennion Elementary, Bryant Jr High, and graduated from East High ( Who's house ? East High ! ). This brought with it a train load of forever friends. His friendships were vast just like his music genre.
There's not much he didn't love, except going to bed early. There's no one he didn't love or wasn't willing to help if he could. He found a redeeming quality in every acquaintance. As young as elementary he was taking his own clothes and giving them to kids at school who needed them more than he did. In High school he worked with the kids who had disabilities and they adored him. He did not treat them any different and they felt that. Fast forward to a few years ago when he was running low on his own funds he managed to buy a ladies groceries he had never met before. His life struggles were real but through it all he never lost all the love he had for family and friends. He was present for the birth of his two nephews and one niece and all you had to do was mention one of their names and you got an immediate "AWE" from Christian.
Christian attended Salt Lake Community College and then moved to Arizona in 2003 as an assistant manager to Rubio's. He married Laura Ellis Oct. 23, 2005, later divorced. When he left Rubio's he helped Chuck Adams start and manage Remington Grill. He held various jobs over the next 15 years but circled back to his passion and love of building, using his tools, skills and creative talents. His mentor Scott Hunter instilled the love of this trade in Christian when he was still in High School. They worked together for several years and along with Scott's wife Ann, they became his "other" family. He and Scott had a close and unique bond that included sailing on The Great Salt Lake and enjoying the music of Jimmy Buffet.
Christian loved a good storyteller, especially in song. HE was a good storyteller. He loved trips to Mexico and good mexican food. He was always seeking out the next best Mexican Restaurant. He loved Goodwill shopping and selling on EBAY. He loved deep conversations and endless learning. He loved a good joke, being a jokester and making people laugh. His love of animals is indescribable. He was an old soul and we only got him for a short time.
To Kimmie and Jules, you were a very special part of Christian's life. Many good and happy memories. You both will remain a special part of his family always and forever.
Thank you to Scott and Ann Hunter, you are examples of unconditional and forever love. Thank you to Mike and Linda Magann family for past, present, and future love and support.
Christian's family extends a very special thank you to his Arizona family, Pete and Pam Peterson. There are no words to express our love and gratitude for both of you. Thank you is not enough. We have grateful hearts beyond what words can express.
Christian is survived by his dad Kim, mom and step-dad Deb and Mike Mylonakis, two sisters Jenn (Randy) Jenkins, Brooke (Bill) Cordray, nephews and niece Braeden, Preston, and Taia Jenkins, Uncle Cliff Pixton, Grandmother Janice Olt and numerous other Aunts, Uncles and cousins. And many friends that are considered family. Preceded in death by his grandparents Cliff and Pauline Pixton, Godparents Frank and Margie Calegory.
Christian you are so loved and missed.
Due to the current health climate and for everyones safety there will be no formal services at this time. If and when it becomes safe to gather again we would love to have a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, please share a memory with the family, plant a tree, adopt a pet, wear a blue shirt in honor of Christian. Most of all, keep paying kindness forward not just once but every opportunity we get.
In Loving Memory of Our Son
Of all the special gifts in life however great or small
To have you as our Son was the greatest gift of all.
A special time, A special face, A special Son we can't replace.
With aching heart we whisper low ...
We miss you Son and love you so.
Sleep our Son and peace ...
Covered in love and keep ...
Forever in Our Hearts, Dad, Mom (Madre') and Mike
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com