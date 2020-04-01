|
|
Christine Gale Layton
"Miss Chris"
1959 - 2020
Christine Lynn Gale Layton, 60, passed away March 30th, 2020 after a long struggle with liver disease.
She was born September 28th, 1959 in Salt Lake City, a daughter of G. Donald Gale and Doris Chipman Gale.
Chris was a graduate of East High School. She majored in Education at the University of Utah, and she later studied accounting at Salt Lake Community College.
She married Michael Anderson in the Jordan River Temple in 1982. They started a management service company, and Chris worked long, strenuous hours to help the company succeed. The couple divorced shortly after Mike Anderson moved to Alaska in 1989.
Chris married Scott K. Layton in 1991. She became a loving, caring second mother to Scott's children, Jordan and Taylor. Her own daughter, Ashley Lynn Layton, was born in 1993.
Chris was a wonderful mother, raising her daughter to be thoughtful, caring and outgoing. She was a constant source of help and comfort among her daughters' friends. Chris divorced Scott Layton in 2004.
She struggled valiantly for more than two decades to provide stability and security for her daughter. She also had considerable help from family and friends, which helped pave the way to her daughter's graduation from Utah State University.
Despite her struggles, Christine never lost her sweetness, her tenderness, and her love for others. She was artistic, especially with decorating and crafts, and took every opportunity to express her creativity. She also enjoyed photography, leaving thousands of photos as a record of her life.
Christine is survived by her daughter Ashley; her step-children, Jordan Layton Bielat and Taylor Layton; her father, Don Gale; her brother, Michael Gale; and her sister Pamela Gale Jenson.
Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn. Family services will take place at the grave site. A memorial service will be held later at a time and place to be announced.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020