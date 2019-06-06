|
Christine Lindh
Jan. 21, 1970 ~ May 21, 2019
On Tuesday May 21, 2019, Christine passed away in Odessa, NY from pancreatic cancer. She was born in Seattle, Washington to Carl E. Lindh and Karen Miller. She is survived by her mother; brothers Brian Lindh and Vince Miller; and children Makenzie Allred, Damian Hodgson and Trevor Hodgson. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Carla Lindh Boodey. Christine was married to Tyler Hodgson, later divorced.
Christine grew up in Salt Lake, graduated from West High and attended Salt Lake Community college. For many years she worked in various management positions for H.B. Big Boys Burger King franchise. At her death she was assistant manager for Home Depot in Ithaca, NY. Other places of residences were Tooele and Grantsville, Utah. In 2014 she moved to Odessa, NY to be with her life partner, Scott Salzer.
Christine was loved by all that knew her and the family is comforted by the support shone her from her co-workers and many friends. She was outstanding in anything she attempted, and an expert at multi-tasking. She loved life so much and fought so hard to keep it. Above everything she loved her children , she was a real "Mama Bear" Rest well Christine, you will truly be missed.
Graveside service will be June 8 at 2PM at Elysian Gardens 1075 E. 4850 S.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019