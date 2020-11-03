Christine Owens
Panguitch, Utah
Our most kind and dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, Christine Houston Owens passed away October 31, 2020 with her children by her side in Orem, Utah at the age of 88. Christine was born April 15,1932 in Panguitch, to Roene Syrett and James Frank Houston. She was the baby of 12 children-7 sisters and 5 brothers. She was blessed with the opportunity of growing up in a large, loving family.
Christine married Ted Dale Owens, August 27,1952. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Utah Temple on August 26,1976. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite calling was serving in the Dallas Texas Temple with her husband. Ted preceded her in death September 11, 2018.
Growing up Christine was a good student, and loved to work at their family store. She was a great helper at home and a joy to her mother. Christine loved being a homemaker and teaching her children about the gospel. Christine and Ted had 4 children, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren with one on the way and 1 great- great-grandchild. Christine and Ted were high school sweethearts and had 67 adventurous years together.
Christine was a creative homemaker, loved to sew and knit, travel and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Christine cherished her children to her last breath. Her love and faith were enduring.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Tracy) Owens; daughters: Pamela Owens, Amber (Russell) Snow and Cindy (Mark) Wade. Our hearts will miss her greatly.
Christine was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Irene (Clem) McEwen, Jay Frank (Tennys) Houston, Fern (J.L.) Crawford, Dee Fred (Dororthy) Houston, Opal (Reid) Miller, Cecile (Frank) Orton, Samuel Houston, Ray Houston, Roene (Fenn) Nelson, Robert Hoover Houston and Zelda (Gene) Gerstner.
Graveside services and interment will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:30 in the Panguitch Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family prior to services at the cemetery from 12:00 - 12:30. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com
under Christine's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.