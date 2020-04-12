|
1962 ~ 2020
Christine Ungerman Wright passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31 at her home in Ireland at the age of 57. Tina was born and raised in the shadow of Mount Timpanogos and spent her childhood growing up among the orchards of Orem. She attended Orem High School where the highlights of her teen years included participating in the Unified Studies outdoor learning program and eating lunch with Kevin Bacon during the filming of Footloose.
After graduating high school, Tina took off into the wild and spent time living and working in San Francisco, Zion National Park, and Death Valley National Park. In 1982, while attending the Tammy Wynette concert at the Utah State Fair, she met a handsome young professional named Lloyd Wright who was visiting from out of state. Exactly two years later, they were married. Tina's greatest desire was to be a mother and she was devoted to raising her three wonderful children.
Her incredible talent for teaching and nurturing led her to several highly fulfilling callings serving in the Young Women and Primary programs of her church. Tina also found great joy and purpose serving as a missionary in the Addiction Recovery Program and in volunteering as a literacy coach at elementary schools in her community. Tina's favorite activities included quilting, exploring Europe with her husband, and collecting treasures from her walks along the Irish Seaside. Out of all the gifts this world has to hold, her greatest joy was found in her four beautiful grandchildren whom she adored. Tina joins her mother (Bonnie Thompson) and brother (Matthew Scott Ungerman) in heaven and will be sorely missed by her husband, Lloyd, and her children: Megan (Scott), Jennifer (Giovanni), and Brennan (Emily), as well as her grandchildren: James, Landon, Oliver, and Saoirse.
A private service will take place in Provo and a celebration of Tina's life will be held when it is safer to travel and gather again.
Tina was passionate about supporting girls and women; in lieu of flowers, her family have arranged for donations to be made to the Malala Fund in her honor (https://secure.givelively.org//donate/malala-fund/tina-wright). Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020