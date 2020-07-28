1/2
Christine Valdez Allen
1922 - 2020
Christine Valdez Allen, 98, passed away July 25, 2020 at home in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born July 9, 1922 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Vicente and Juana Medina Valdez. Married Edward L. Allen in Ely, Nevada on December 10, 1947.
She graduated from Bingham High School in 1942 and enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1943, attending boot camp in Palm Beach, Florida and then serving in the nursing corps near Puget Sound, Washington until 1946. She worked at St. Joseph Villa from 1967 retiring in 1985. She is a lifelong Catholic and a parishioner of St. Ann Church.
Survived by children, Pamela C (Clinton) Morley, Edward V (Nancy) Allen, Mary Colette (Larry) LaCome, James R (Kathy) Allen, Christopher Paul Allen, Patrick J (Patti) Allen, Stephen A (Bonnie) Allen; 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Michaela (Mickey) Trujillo and Francis Ortega. Preceded in death by husband Edward L Allen, granddaughter, Audra; brothers Lawrence Valdez, Louis Valdez, Jimmy Valdez, Nicolas Valdez, Patrick Ortega; sisters Katherine Chavez, Mary Valdez, Anita Vigil, Angela Ortega, and Vivian Trageser.
There will be a Viewing and Rosary on Wednesday, July 29, from 6-8 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 30, at 1 pm at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2119 S. 400 E., Salt Lake City. Interment, Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
www.goffmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
