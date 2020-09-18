Christopher Duane Douglas
1975-2020
Christopher Duane Douglas, 45, Herriman, Utah, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a five-year crusade with ALS Monday afternoon (September 14, 2020).
Chris was born on June 4th, 1975, in Glendale, Arizona to his loving parents, Glen and Paula (Clark) Douglas. He was raised in Stewartville, Minnesota, with his two younger brothers, Jon, and Jeremy. In his childhood, he enjoyed sports, theatre, music, and community service. He attended Stewartville United Methodist Church and graduated from Stewartville High School in 1993. He then proceeded to attend North Dakota State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1998.
He got married to Peggy L. Kirby, on Dec. 27th, 1997, at United Methodist Church in Stewartville, Minnesota. After Chris graduated, they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, obtaining his first professional job as a GPS System Engineer at Rockwell Collins. He worked at Rockwell Collins for almost 5 years and also started an online course to obtain a master's in systems engineering. While in Iowa, Peggy and Chris welcomed Isaiah into the world. Chris and his family attended First United Methodist Church, he participated in small groups, friendship ministries, was a trustee, and was on the administrative council. He was also active in the IEEE Chapter.
Chris then moved to Merrimack, New Hampshire, with Isaiah and Peggy in 2003. In New Hampshire they welcomed Micah into the world. Chris was employed at Booz Allen Hamilton as a Gov. Tech. Support Engineer. While at Booz Allen Hamilton, he primarily focused on military aircrafts, GPS landings, and gained Department of Defense experience. He attended another United Methodist Church and participated in many committees.
In 2004 Chris, Peggy, Isaiah, and Micah moved to Sandy, Utah. While in Sandy they welcomed Luke in 2006 and Ellianna in 2008. Chris took a job at Sierra Nevada Corporation as a System Engineer. They attended Grace Community Bible Church in Sandy, Utah, for 11 years. He served on the board of Elders and participated in the church softball team. He also taught Sunday School, helped in Awana, was in the Care Ministry, and did Fantasy Football with his friends from church.
In December 2015, Chris was diagnosed with ALS. Early 2016, Chris and family moved to Pine Island, Minnesota. He continued to work at home while still employed with SNC. During his time in Minnesota, Chris' body got weaker.
In July 2019, Chris and family moved back to Herriman, Utah. In May 2020, Chris went on to disability from Sierra Nevada Corporation after almost 16 years.
Chris is survived by his wife Peggy; four children, Isaiah, 20; Micah, 17; Luke, 14; and Ellianna, 12; mother, Paula Douglas, Rochester, Minnesota; father, Glen (Cheryl) Douglas, Aikin, Minnesota; brothers, Jeremy (Rachel) Douglas, Pine Island, Minnesota; Jon (Mesa) Douglas, Rochester, Minnesota; 8 nephews; 5 nieces; grandmother, Elrose Douglas, Rochester, Minnesota; aunts, Rhonda (Steve) Breese, Rochester, Minnesota; Patty (Craig) Lewis, Oronoco, Minnesota; Brenda (Pete) Maringer, Weaver, Minnesota; Donna (Ray) Babcock, Stewartville, Minnesota; uncle, Dale Clark, Stewartville, Minnesota; and 12 cousins. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Duane Douglas and Warren Clark, and grandmother, Joan Clark.
Chris asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter and/or Inheritance of Hope. To give to the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter please go to webco.alsa.org
and click donate. To give by check, make the check to "ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter" and send it to 10855 Dover Street - Suite 500 - Westminster CO 80021. To give to Inheritance of Hope please go to give.inheritanceofhope.org
, and scroll down and choose the option you want to give. To give to IoH by check, make the check to "Inheritance of Hope" and send it to PO Box 90, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768.
We want to give a huge thanks to Hearts for Hospice for the amazing care Chris received during his time there. Specifically, Brittany, Jaden, and Kristee, thank you all for the help that you gave Chris!
If you are worried about the Covid-19 pandemic, we can assure you that we are taking all the precautions necessary to keep everyone safe. We are broadcasting the service online. You can join through Facebook, YouTube, and/or through mygrace.us
. On Saturday, nearing 11 o'clock, you will be able to join through Facebook and YouTube. Just look up "Grace Community Bible Church" in the search bar on YouTube or Facebook and it should be there.
A funeral service for Chris will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Community Bible Church, 11592 S 1300 E in Sandy, Utah. A viewing will take place at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting larkincares.com