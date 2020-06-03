1983 ~ 2020

Christopher James Hare was born on November 8th, 1983 in Murray, UT to Thomas and Janet Hare. Chris unexpectantly passed away on May 28th in Murray, UT. Chris was the baby brother to Bryan and Matthew and the older brother to Andrew (son of Thomas & Julie Hare). On November 20, 2004, his daughter Kambrie was born bringing immense joy and motivation to Chris's life. As a child, Chris was naturally athletic and loved to skateboard and snowboard. He had instinctive mechanical abilities which helped him with repairing his own vehicles. His athletic and mechanical abilities along with his desire to serve, led him to join the United States Army where he was stationed in Fort Campbell, KY. Chris later went on to become an accomplished electrician. Chris is survived by his loving mother Janet Hare, and parents Thomas and Julie Hare. His daughter Kambrie, brother's Matthew (Sarah), Andrew (Raquel), nieces Ashlee and Olivia, and nephew Luke. As well as many uncles, aunts and cousins. Chris is preceded in death by his brother Bryan, his Grandparents, his Aunt and several Uncles. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 6th at 11 am at the Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E 10600 S Sandy, UT 84092. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a savings fund set up for Chris's daughter Kambrie Hare (America First Credit Union #9115957).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store