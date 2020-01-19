Home

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Farmington Cemetery
500 South 200 East
Farmington, UT
Christopher Jon Speer


1984 - 2020
Christopher Jon Speer Obituary
1984 ~ 2020
He was born May 13th, 1984 to Thomas Edward and Susan Kay Elsha Speer. Christopher passed unexpectedly on January 6th, 2020.
Christopher is survived by his beloved twin children Ellie Susan and Graham Thomas Speer, his grandmothers Margaret Holland and JoAnn Speer, his brothers Jaden Stefan and Adam Christian, and his much loved sister Sharon Esther Speer.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday January 23rd at 11:00 AM at Farmington Cemetery 500 South 200 East Farmington, Utah. For complete obituary or to send condolences please go to www. premierfuneral.com.
God be with you until we meet again.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
