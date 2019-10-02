Home

HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY
Our precious Christopher, 13 years is such a long time that you have been gone. Living without you my hito is so hard, we miss you all the time. So many things have happened since you left us, your son married a beautiful girl, and they are so happy.
My hito from the moment I wake up, you are in my thoughts and in my heart. I still don't know how to live without you. My Chris, give your Grandpa a big hug for us, tell him we love and miss him. I miss you with all my heart my Chris, rest in peace my hito.
We love you forever and always, Grandma Else, your Mom & Family
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
